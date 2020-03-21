Global  

Dolly Parton leads country music's reaction to Kenny Rogers' death: 'A wonderful man and a true friend'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Country legend Kenny Rogers passed away Friday at the age of 81 and the music industry's biggest stars are paying tribute to the beloved "Gambler."
News video: Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81 00:39

 American country music star Kenny Roger has died aged 81. He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards. One of his best known hits was his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream.

