Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

E! Online Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Relief EffortsRihanna is contributing to the global coronavirus relief efforts in a big way. The singer and fashion mogul's Clara Lionel Foundation announced on Saturday that it has donated $5...
News video: Rihanna donates $5 million to coronavirus relief through Clara Lionel foundation

Rihanna donates $5 million to coronavirus relief through Clara Lionel foundation 00:41

 Rihanna has pledged $5 million dollars towards the coronavirus relief efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

