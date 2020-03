Todrick Hall Reacts to BFF Taylor Swift's Phone Call with Kanye West - Read His Tweets! Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Todrick Hall has taken to Twitter to react to the leaked phone call between his friend Taylor Swift and rapper Kanye West. Back in 2016, Kanye called Taylor on the phone to talk to her about his song “Famous,” in which she was referenced. The phone call was recorded without her knowledge and Kanye‘s wife [...] 👓 View full article

A video has been leaked which appears to have proven that Taylor Swift told the truth about her phone call with Kanye West over his controversial song Famous.

