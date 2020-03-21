Global  

Taylor Swift & Kanye West's Full 'Famous' Phone Call Leaks Online

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Taylor Swift‘s infamous phone call with Kanye West has leaked online in full. If you recall, in 2016, Kim Kardashian leaked the phone call between her husband and the “The Man” singer, trying to prove that Taylor knew about a line referencing her in his song “Famous.” Kanye says on the track, “I feel like [...]
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Kanye West Phone Call Leak, DJ D-Nice Hosts Epic Virtual Dance Party & More | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Kanye West Phone Call Leak, DJ D-Nice Hosts Epic Virtual Dance Party & More | Billboard News 03:09

 Taylor Swift speaks out after the full Kanye West call leaks, Rihanna and Michelle Obama join #ClubQuarantine, BTS comforts fans through the crisis and so much more in music news.

