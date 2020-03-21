Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amber Heard & Girlfriend Bianca Butti Step Out to Walk the Dog

Amber Heard & Girlfriend Bianca Butti Step Out to Walk the Dog

Just Jared Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Amber Heard chats on her phone while walking around the neighborhood with girlfriend Bianca Butti on Friday (March 20) in Los Angeles. The couple was spotted leaving the house to catch some fresh air and take their dog for a walk during a break from their quarantine. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.