5SOS's Luke Hemmings Performs 'Best Years (Acoustic)' From 'Calm' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Luke Hemmings is giving fans a special treat! The 5 Seconds of Summer member dropped a gorgeous acoustic cover of one of the songs from the band’s upcoming fourth studio album Calm, “Best Years.” “I’ll give you the best years,” Luke sings. “Past love, burned out like a cigarette / I promise, darling, you won’t [...]
