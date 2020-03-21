Cynthia Bailey Gives Health Update After Recently Appearing on Andy Cohen's Talk Show Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has also taken to her Instagram account to wish the executive producer of the show a speedy recovery after he's been tested positive for coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this