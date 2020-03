Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart make tie-dye outfits for their pups while self-quarantined! The Riverdale co-stars teamed up for the video, titled “quarantine crafts: tie dye edition,” on Madelaine‘s YouTube channel. “During this time where we all are staying at home lili and i thought it would be fun to show you how we are [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Khalil Dryer RT @justjaredjr: .@madelainepetsch and @lilireinhart made little tie-dye outfits for their dogs. That is all. https://t.co/gp7RuPhwLU 18 minutes ago Just Jared Jr. .@madelainepetsch and @lilireinhart made little tie-dye outfits for their dogs. That is all. https://t.co/gp7RuPhwLU 34 minutes ago ellie can‘t believe madelaine petsch dumped her boyfriend to be a happy family with her wife lili reinhart and their two… https://t.co/U0bZM14bJ5 6 hours ago Hernando Cruz The fact that Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch are quarantining together makes me happy 18 hours ago 🍒💣 stan list: Madelaine Petsch Lili Reinhart Hugh Jackman Dylan Sprouse Barbara Palvin Chris Evans Scarlett Johansson… https://t.co/CQAZJpLyJf 18 hours ago BeautifulBallad .@MadelainePetsch and @LiliReinhart Make Tie-Dye Ensembles for their Dogs! https://t.co/5frBWHS1g5 21 hours ago BeautifulBallad Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsch Practice Good Social Distancing With Their Puppies! https://t.co/f5O0n4VGXF 2 days ago aristea 🍒 @highmarzz now imagine... lili reinhart and madelaine petsch making out 4 days ago