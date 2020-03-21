Global  

Younger's Debi Mazar Has Coronavirus, Reveals Story of Getting Tested

Just Jared Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Debi Mazar has tested positive for coronavirus and she’s opening up about her experience with the illness. The 55-year-old actress, best known for roles on TV Land’s Younger and HBO’s Entourage, started feeling sick about a month ago and she said the symptoms reappeared on March 15. She had to go through some hoops to [...]
