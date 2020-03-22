Global  

On Lock: Machine Gun Kelly Pulls A Swae Lee + Performs In His Hotel Room – “Lockdown Sessions Day 6”

Sunday, 22 March 2020
On Lock: Machine Gun Kelly Pulls A Swae Lee + Performs In His Hotel Room – “Lockdown Sessions Day 6”Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is making the best out of his social distancing. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share footage of himself teasing a live performance in his hotel room. Big Facts MGK jumped on Instagram Saturday night with some must-see content. Kelly hit up his page with footage of himself […]

