On Lock: Machine Gun Kelly Pulls A Swae Lee + Performs In His Hotel Room – “Lockdown Sessions Day 6” Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is making the best out of his social distancing. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share footage of himself teasing a live performance in his hotel room. Big Facts MGK jumped on Instagram Saturday night with some must-see content. Kelly hit up his page with footage of himself […]



Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is making the best out of his social distancing. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share footage of himself teasing a live performance in his hotel room. Big Facts MGK jumped on Instagram Saturday night with some must-see content. Kelly hit up his page with footage of himself […]

