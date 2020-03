J.K. Rowling Grants Open License for Teachers to Use 'Harry Potter' in Lessons During Health Crisis Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

J.K. Rowling is trying to help out teachers during the worldwide health crisis. The 54-year-old author took to her website to announce that for the first time ever she is lifting the copyright restrictions related to the recordings of Harry Potter books. "Teachers anywhere in the world are permitted to post videos of themselves reading [...]

