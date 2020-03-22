Global  

Coronavirus scare: Bollywood's reaction to Kanika Kapoor being tested positive

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
It's been over 24 hours that singer Kanika Kapoor was found to have attended several public events and high-profile parties despite testing positive for COVID-19, and Bollywood has mostly been guarded in reacting to the situation. The few responses that have come have been mixed. While some B-Town denizens have been critical of...
