Coronavirus scare: Anil Kapoor serenades good friend Anupam Kher from a distance!

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, who are neighbours, colleagues and good friends, have set all-new social distancing goals in this time of the coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing is key currently, and these two veteran actors have shown us how to do it right!

Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video of himself standing in his...
