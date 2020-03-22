Global  

Coronavirus effect: Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13' returns

Zee News Sunday, 22 March 2020
'Bigg Boss 13' is all set to see a re-run because the channel has had to end its swayamvar-based show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan sketches and hums 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'

COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan sketches and hums 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' 00:51

 With shooting stopped owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has lots of time to pursue his passion of painting. #salmankhan #Radhe #coronavirus #corona #coronainindia #coronainbollywood #KahoNaPyaarHai

