Bon Jovi's David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

David Bryan, the rock band Bon Jovi's keyboardist, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 58-year-old musician revealed his condition in an update on Instagram on Sunday.



The Tony-Award winning composer said that he was feeling sick for a week but is feeling better with each passing day. "I just got my results back today and... 👓 View full article

