Bon Jovi's David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Bon Jovi's David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus
Sunday, 22 March 2020 (
20 hours ago
)
David Bryan, the rock band Bon Jovi's keyboardist, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 58-year-old musician revealed his condition in an update on Instagram on Sunday.
The Tony-Award winning composer said that he was feeling sick for a week but is feeling better with each passing day. "I just got my results back today and
6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus
01:40
A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them of the situation.
