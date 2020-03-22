Hospital requests Kanika Kapoor to not 'throw tantrums of star' and behave like patient Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Kanika Kapoor is being treated after she was tested positive for COVID-19 has asked the Bollywood singer to 'not throw tantrums of a star' and cooperate with the hospital as a patient.



"Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not... 👓 View full article

