Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger says his famous surname is a "double-edged sword" because his family members are "inspirational" and there's always a lot of "pressure" on him because his father is Arnold Schwarzenegger.



"Coming from my family is a double-edged sword. It can be incredibly inspirational but it also puts on a lot of... 👓 View full article

Patrick Schwarzenegger's famous name is a "double-edged sword" as his family are "inspirational" but there's also a lot of "pressure" on him because of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

