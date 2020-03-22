TV actor Debi Mazar tests positive for coronavirus: My lungs are heavy, but I'm tough

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Veteran television actor Debi Mazar on Sunday revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Entourage' actor took to Instagram to share the important update about her health with her fans and people from the industry.



