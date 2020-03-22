Hema Malini once fell asleep while talking to Dharmendra on phone, he could hear her snore, reveals daughter Esha Deol Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hema Malini said, “Actually, I was working for a very long time. I had shot for the entire night and I think I was too tired." 👓 View full article

0

