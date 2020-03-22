Global  

Miley Cyrus & Hailey Bieber Have Very Candid Conversation About God & Religion - Watch

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber are talking about religion. During an Instagram Live conversation, the 27-year-old singer talked to the 23-year-old about her decision to stop going to church. “I had some gay friends in school,” Miley explained. “That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren’t being accepted. They were [...]
