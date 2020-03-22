Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas all lovey-dovey in this new picture!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas all lovey-dovey in this new picture!

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas won hearts of netizens on Sunday after an adorable candid picture of the two, with their pet Gino, was shared on social media. The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood has been quite active on social media in updating their whereabouts and also extending a helping hand in spreading awareness during...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support 00:47

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas finds her husband Nick Jonas' support "so attractive", as she says the singer always "feels empowered" by seeing her empowered.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

urkude_shivam

Shivam Urkude Trending Bollywood News Today, March 22: Priyanka Chopra Sleeps on Hubby Nick Jonas’s Lap, Spends Quality Time Amid… https://t.co/tfB24eAMy1 14 minutes ago

toddkoba98

Todd Koba Top story: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Too Adorable In This Pic https://t.co/95kg2rwvqR, see more https://t.co/0qCjxoV4HG 22 minutes ago

dreamangel9999

Debra Ann Pereira RT @HollywoodLife: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas cuddled up amid their self-isolation. https://t.co/xqMsjPDmle https://t.co/97XT4N6I1Y 22 minutes ago

neelamcrosscom

neelammanmohan 🇮🇳 Unlike the "quirky" trash of a woman in bad light by @smritiirani a while ago❗ #Sense&Sensibilities #MissWorld vs… https://t.co/FzCmscG3BS 24 minutes ago

neelamcrosscom

neelammanmohan 🇮🇳 Unlike the "quirky" trash of a woman in bad light by @smritiirani a while ago❗ #Sense&Sensibilities #MissWorld vs… https://t.co/sqEvrjccLF 27 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: .@priyankachopra, @nickjonas cuddle up at Los Angeles home on day 11 of #coronavirus quarantine. See pic #priyankachopra #N… 28 minutes ago

newsnation_24

newsnation24 Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Too Adorable In This Pic - NDTV News... 41 minutes ago

devanssssh

love and peace @daizyrosssee Do you know that even nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.