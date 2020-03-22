Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas all lovey-dovey in this new picture!

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas won hearts of netizens on Sunday after an adorable candid picture of the two, with their pet Gino, was shared on social media. The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood has been quite active on social media in updating their whereabouts and also extending a helping hand in spreading awareness during... 👓 View full article

