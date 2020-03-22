Hrithik Roshan throws light on films he would do all over again Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Majority of movies aim to impress audiences with just one or two actors leading the story. But every once in a while, a must-see movie comes out that's stacked with a team of Bollywood's heavy-hitters. A movie with an ensemble cast usually explodes at the box office. Recently, on being asked which movie Hrithik Roshan would love... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this yogendra absolute india RT @AbsoluteIndNews: Hrithik Roshan throws light on films he would do all over again – Latest English News | Absolute India News https://t.… 20 hours ago Cine Blitz Hrithik Roshan throws light on films he would do all over again https://t.co/QzLIdg96h8 20 hours ago Absolute India Hrithik Roshan throws light on films he would do all over again – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/eVsLTV7N7O 22 hours ago Tellychakkar.com You wouldn't want to miss this. @iHrithik #HrithikRoshan #war #Dhoom2 #tellychakkar https://t.co/00g7ooa4ze 22 hours ago SantaBanta.com . @iHrithik throws light on films he would do all over again https://t.co/jWSg9XuXBZ #bollywood #latest #news… https://t.co/RIPq1OjF9k 23 hours ago FansnStars↩ Hrithik Roshan throws light on films he would do all over again https://t.co/FBMLNKpQOV https://t.co/jy385nbiaJ 1 day ago