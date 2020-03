Donald Glover Presents '3.15.20' Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's a shared experience for fans...



*Donald Glover* has shared new project '3.15.20' with fans.



The rapper posted a full album project online last week, before suddenly taking it back down.



Now he's launched a shared endeavour, with fans able to stream '3.15.20' simultaneously, emphasising the need for community during these strange times.



It's a full album project, with Donald Glover inviting Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet into the studio with him.



Tune in *HERE* or check out a YouTube stream below.



Track List:

01 0.00

02 Algorhythm

03 Time

04 12.38

05 19.10

06 24.19

07 32.22

08 35.31

09 39.28

10 42.26

11 47.48

12 53.49



Photo Credit: Pavielle Garcia



