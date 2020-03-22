Childish Gambino Drops New 3.15.20 Album + It’s A Must-Hear During Lockdown Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hollywood superstar Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino is working during these tough times. The hip-hop heavyweight has come through this weekend with his new 3.15.20 album. Big Facts This weekend, Glover channeled his rap monikerto deliver his latest solo effort. The project arrived as a surprise release just in time for everyone’s Sunday social distancing. […]



The post Childish Gambino Drops New 3.15.20 Album + It’s A Must-Hear During Lockdown appeared first on . Hollywood superstar Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino is working during these tough times. The hip-hop heavyweight has come through this weekend with his new 3.15.20 album. Big Facts This weekend, Glover channeled his rap monikerto deliver his latest solo effort. The project arrived as a surprise release just in time for everyone’s Sunday social distancing. […]The post Childish Gambino Drops New 3.15.20 Album + It’s A Must-Hear During Lockdown appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sagacchi "Childish Gambino drops new album 03.15.20 on streaming services" https://t.co/LoJdxPWtqU 14 minutes ago THESOUNDZONE™ Childish Gambino drops new album 03.15.20 on streaming services https://t.co/isCdqLfZlM 15 minutes ago BradRadcock 🎨🖌️ "Childish Gambino drops new album 03.15.20 on streaming services" https://t.co/govh4Sbt39 23 minutes ago Marco Childish Gambino drops new album 03.15.20 on streaming services https://t.co/sqiUfxiz53 31 minutes ago joe vedder Childish Gambino drops new album 03.15.20 on streaming services https://t.co/SIULxfe31N 31 minutes ago Ivan: Renegade Angel "Childish Gambino drops new album" https://t.co/jQD6Si71bh 32 minutes ago Ayeee Corey! Childish Gambino drops new album 03.15.20 on streaming services https://t.co/Rd7Uaf7pgV 44 minutes ago Music Marketing RT @openmicartists: New post (Childish Gambino drops latest album on all Streaming services.) has been published on Open Mic Artists. ...… 44 minutes ago