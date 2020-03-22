Watch: Jeezy Reveals His Early Inspirations, What Sparked Rap Career + His Message To Newcomers In New Q&A
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Atlanta rapper Jeezy has a story to tell. The hip-hop veteran recently sat down with retired NFL legend Tony Gonzalez to dish on his music career, coming up in a military family, his ups and downs and more. Watch and comment below! Jeezy has one of the most inspiring success stories in rap music. He […]
