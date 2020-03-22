Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Transformers' Actress Sophia Myles Reveals Her Dad Died of Coronavirus

'Transformers' Actress Sophia Myles Reveals Her Dad Died of Coronavirus

Just Jared Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Sophia Myles‘ father, Peter, has sadly died due to coronavirus. The 40-year-old TTransformers: Age of Extinction and Doctor Who actress revealed the sad news on Saturday (March 21) in an update on her social media. Her father, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, passed away at the age of 67 in the hospital of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SiameseAbby

Abby-Mother of Cats 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 🦊 Coronavirus: Transformers actress Sophia Myles reveals father died after contracting COVID-19… https://t.co/qsvj5xboOc 11 minutes ago

mmaduka_obi

Obi Nicholas mmaduka RT @DailyMailCeleb: Transformers actress Sophia Myles reveals her father has died of coronavirus 💔 https://t.co/FUYFM8uJlm 15 minutes ago

Eyparacom

Eypara Transformers actress Sophia Myles’ dad dies of coronavirus https://t.co/0aJ5mHDtAE https://t.co/jSfrrskAjO 16 minutes ago

glass_jonathan

Every Jon RT @MTVLebanonNews: #Transformers Actress #SophiaMyles Reveals Father Died After Contracting #Coronavirus https://t.co/Z7z7AAjlok #Health h… 21 minutes ago

MeintheMist

Marie in the Mist 'Transformers' Actress Sophia Myles Reveals Her Dad Died of Coronavirus https://t.co/MWHc9gdnXO 30 minutes ago

MTVLebanonNews

MTV Lebanon News #Transformers Actress #SophiaMyles Reveals Father Died After Contracting #Coronavirus https://t.co/Z7z7AAjlok… https://t.co/eoqJoyz67K 30 minutes ago

zephespino

Zeph RT @DailyMailUK: Transformers actress Sophia Myles reveals her father has died of coronavirus https://t.co/4SpsUp94aC 32 minutes ago

SanjuanitaG

SJ RT @JustJared: #Transformers star Sophia Myles reveals her father has sadly died due to #coronavirus: https://t.co/0qI4Wl1Td9 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.