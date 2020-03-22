Mini Mathur supports Kanika Kapoor

Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Kanika Kapoor announced on Friday that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. An FIR was filed against the ‘Baby Doll’ singer in Lucknow for negligence and she faced a lot of flak on social media too. Extending support to Kanika, Mini Mathur shared on Twitter, “I don’t know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY? Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed? YES. Is she criminal & Immoral? NO. The FIR is like a witch-hunt! Be compassionate. She is ill.”