Sophia Myles Mourns Dad's Death From Coronavirus Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress takes to her Twitter account to announce the passing of his father, Peter Myles, reminding people of the 'harsh reality of the Coronavirus.' 👓 View full article

