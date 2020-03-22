Global  

Forever No. 1: Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton's 'Islands in the Stream'

Billboard.com Sunday, 22 March 2020
Forever No. 1 is a Billboard series that pays special tribute to the recently deceased artists who achieved the highest honor our charts have to offer. Here, we honor the late Kenny Rogers by diving into the second of his two Hot 100 toppers, the timeless Dolly Parton duet "Islands in the Stream."…
News video: Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81 00:39

 American country music star Kenny Roger has died aged 81. He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards. One of his best known hits was his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream.

