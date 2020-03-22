Global  

'The Voice' Shares Sneak Peek at The Battle Rounds - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The blind auditions are over and it’s almost time for the next round of competition on The Voice! Coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton have set their teams and are about to trim them down a little. The Voice battle rounds, coaches must put two, sometimes three, artists together to sing [...]
