Sasha Farber & Emma Slater Get Some Exercise With Bike Ride During Health Crisis Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater take their cute pup on a bike ride last week in Los Angeles. The Dancing With The Stars couple got some exercise after being cooped up inside all week. The day before, Sasha and Emma, along with their pup, were seen out on a walk, with warm drinks in hand. [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Luca Forzin Sasha Farber & Emma Slater Get Some Exercise With Bike Ride During Health Crisis Sasha Farber and Emma Slater tak… https://t.co/rTQw9vndGo 6 days ago Priscila Sasha Farber & Emma Slater Get Some Exercise With Bike Ride During Health Crisis https://t.co/KJRDLkcwIL via @JustJaredJr 1 week ago Just Jared Jr. #DWTS couple Sasha Farber and Emma Slater went out for a bike ride together for a bit of exercise https://t.co/zXh5sBgPpL 1 week ago