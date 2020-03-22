Global  

Sasha Farber & Emma Slater Get Some Exercise With Bike Ride During Health Crisis

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Sasha Farber and Emma Slater take their cute pup on a bike ride last week in Los Angeles. The Dancing With The Stars couple got some exercise after being cooped up inside all week. The day before, Sasha and Emma, along with their pup, were seen out on a walk, with warm drinks in hand. [...]
