Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Liam Payne Celebrates Mother’s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday

Liam Payne Celebrates Mother’s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday

Billboard.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The former One Direction member took to social media to wish a happy Mother's Day to his mom, Karen, and to Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares 3-year-old son, Bear.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: 7 Action News wishes Syma Chowdhry's son Zane a happy birthday!

7 Action News wishes Syma Chowdhry's son Zane a happy birthday! 00:28

 7 Action News wishes Syma Chowdhry's son Zane a happy birthday!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

popdosemagazine

Pop Dose Magaznie Liam Payne Celebrates Mother&#039;s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday, https://t.co/56SXBDRpup 2 hours ago

ukhhtalk

UK HipHop Talk Liam Payne Celebrates Mother&#39;s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday, https://t.co/lBXr1Yp3k0 2 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Liam Payne celebrates Cheryl and son Bear on his birthday and Mother's Day https://t.co/GAirXOd8Su 2 hours ago

Popitrec

Pop IT Records Liam Payne Celebrates Mother&#39;s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday, https://t.co/Uzpa6epLaR 2 hours ago

strstalkin

Street Stalkin Liam Payne Celebrates Mother&amp;#39;s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday, https://t.co/7yPNlzgK7W 2 hours ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Liam Payne Celebrates Mother’s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday Liam Payne had two special occasions to c… https://t.co/gnBFAB5DBn 2 hours ago

Only1DNews

One Direction News Liam Payne Celebrates Mother’s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday https://t.co/RnTPTd2TZg via @Billboard 2 hours ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Liam Payne Celebrates Mother’s Day in UK, Wishes Son Bear Happy Birthday https://t.co/olOg9wdT8o https://t.co/fQvt1iT7oz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.