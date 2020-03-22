Alicia Keys reflects on the journey to know herself

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Alicia Keys might be the reigning queen of cool. But in the past few years, even as she was rocketing to new heights of fame, the private Alicia Keys was struggling with profound doubts about what she was doing, why she was doing it, and even who she was. Now, the multiple-Grammy-winner has paused for a little self-reflection in a new book ("More Myself: A Journey") and a new album ("Alicia"), which she discusses with correspondent Tracy Smith. 👓 View full article

