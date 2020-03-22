Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

20 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus 00:40 Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus. According to Reuters, the Spanish opera singer said he had gone into self isolation with his family. We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back...