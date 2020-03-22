Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus 00:40

 Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus. According to Reuters, the Spanish opera singer said he had gone into self isolation with his family. We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.