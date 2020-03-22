Global  

Adam Sandler Enjoys Bike Ride With Wife Jackie After Postponing Tour

Just Jared Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Adam Sandler makes it a race between him and wife Jackie during their bike ride around the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 21). The 53-year-old actor and Jackie enjoyed the outdoors during a break from the shelter at home order. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler Adam was one of [...]
