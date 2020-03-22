Vin Diesel Says Steven Spielberg Urges Him to Get Back on Director Seat Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Recalling a recent meeting with the famed filmmaker, the 'Fast and Furious' actor says during an interview that the latter said that him not directing more movies is 'a crime of cinema.' 👓 View full article

