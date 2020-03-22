Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands'

Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Music legend Neil Diamond offered a free performance of his hit song "Sweet Caroline," except it had a few updated lyrics more fitting amid the coronavirus outbreak. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA www.Fearless45.com #CULT45 IFB Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' https://t.co/OrtqDuIOQR #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

Dlw20161950

DLW Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' https://t.co/F2SlayFumu 3 minutes ago

jason_lifshutz

Jason Lifshutz Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' https://t.co/4i6zvxXBri #FoxNews 6 minutes ago

Nonnas85252007

Nonna’s All Natural Sanitizers & Disinfectants Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' https://t.co/aXnfK2ifVC 7 minutes ago

rifnote

Rifnote News Aggregates Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' - https://t.co/uorhapYtUq 8 minutes ago

BonettiTony

Tony Bonetti Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' https://t.co/SdZ9K3iRac https://t.co/ae9TYsvcRR 9 minutes ago

terracotta05

Constantino Republican Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' https://t.co/eeRKgHecs9 10 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' into coronavirus PSA: 'Hands... washing hands' - https://t.co/g19s0Ifnwu 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.