Ruthie Ann Miles Overjoyed by Pregnancy After Losing Daughter in Car Crash

Monday, 23 March 2020
Taking to Instagram to announce the happy news, the Tony Award-winning actress thanks those 'who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, and doused us with Love.'
