On Lock: YG Protégé Day Sulan Admits She’s “Bored + Horny” During Lockdown + Shares Plenty Of NSFW Throwback Stripper Days Content
Monday, 23 March 2020 () West Coast rap rookie Day Sulan is putting her online goals into overdrive right now. The protégé of hip-hop star YG and First Lady of 4HUNNID has embraced a current quarantine situation by flooding her social media pages with ample content. Big Facts Over the weekend, Day went to her Instagram page to initially let […]
The post On Lock: YG Protégé Day Sulan Admits She’s “Bored + Horny” During Lockdown + Shares Plenty Of NSFW Throwback Stripper Days Content appeared first on .