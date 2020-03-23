David Beckham Pens Sweet Mother's Day Message to Wife Victoria Beckham

Global  

Just Jared Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
David Beckham is sending his love to wife Victoria Beckham and all other moms on Mother’s Day! The 44-year-old retired pro soccer player took to Instagram on Sunday (March 22) to wish the 45-year-old designer, his mom Sandra Beckham, and mother-in-law Jackie Adams. “Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mums ♥️ We love you [...]
