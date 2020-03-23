Department Of Justice Tries To Use Coronavirus As Excuse To Detain Anyone Indefinitely
Monday, 23 March 2020 () The Department of Justice is aiming to make things look like the Wild, Wild West. The federal executive department of the government is reportedly pushing for the right to detain people during the current coronavirus epidemic with emergency powers. Big Facts According to reports, the DOJ has low-key reached out to Congress with a major […]
The post Department Of Justice Tries To Use Coronavirus As Excuse To Detain Anyone Indefinitely appeared first on .