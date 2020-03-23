Coronavirus outbreak: On her 22nd birthday, singer Dhvani Bhanushali donates Rs 50k for daily wage earners
Monday, 23 March 2020 () On Sunday, as India observed Janata Curfew, singer Dhvani Bhanushali quietly observed turning 22 with a noble gesture. On her birthday, the "Vaaste" singer donated Rs 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the...
Italian soldiers wearing protective masks work at a roadblock after Italy reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Catania, Italy March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region...