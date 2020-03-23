Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: On her 22nd birthday, singer Dhvani Bhanushali donates Rs 50k for daily wage earners

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
On Sunday, as India observed Janata Curfew, singer Dhvani Bhanushali quietly observed turning 22 with a noble gesture. On her birthday, the "Vaaste" singer donated Rs 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the...
