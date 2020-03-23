Global  

Shah Rukh Khan uses his movie scenes to create COVID-19 awareness in this video

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020
Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday came out with a unique and interesting video to create awareness about coronavirus among people. He made a fun and informative video on COVID-19 using scenes from his movies.

From the popular "Loveria" song of his 1992 hit "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman" to stills from hits such as "Kal Ho Na Ho" (2003),...
