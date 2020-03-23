Jon Bon Jovi is Asking Fans to Help Him Write a Song - Watch! Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jon Bon Jovi is trying to bring people together during this difficult time. The 58-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday (March 22) to share that he wrote the first verse for a new song “Do What You Can” – and he’s asking fans to help him finish the song. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gina Lawriw Jon Bon Jovi is Asking Fans to Help Him Write a Song - Watch! https://t.co/rqtHopOvum via @JustJared 51 minutes ago Entertainment News Jon Bon Jovi is Asking Fans to Help Him Write a Song - Watch! https://t.co/cbbAhfFkvG #Gossip 1 hour ago 🎸JoviChic🎤Bon Jovi RT @JustJared: Jon Bon Jovi is inviting fans to help him finish writing a song: https://t.co/7jqD2FjV6C 1 hour ago Gospel Music Jon Bon Jovi is Asking Fans to Help Him Write a Song - Watch! 2 hours ago Shatta Bandle Jon Bon Jovi is Asking Fans to Help Him Write a Song – Watch! https://t.co/mLu4XiTqEv https://t.co/CLbFcvzBeS 2 hours ago Kim Kardashian Jon Bon Jovi is Asking Fans to Help Him Write a Song – Watch! https://t.co/xsY5zNM15R https://t.co/EWW6Tjkb6i 2 hours ago Global Connect+ Jon Bon Jovi is Asking Fans to Help Him Write a Song – Watch! https://t.co/afkv0OW5is https://t.co/thAERptRVZ 2 hours ago JustJared.com Jon Bon Jovi is inviting fans to help him finish writing a song: https://t.co/7jqD2FjV6C 2 hours ago