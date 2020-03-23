Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus: report
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media has reported. Weinstein, 68, is in prison in northern New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault. The fallen film producer's diagnosis was first reported on Sunday evening by local paper the...
The head of the state corrections officers union said Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus. According to Reuters, the former movie producer is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape. President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association...
