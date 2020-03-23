Global  

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra's next titled Thank God

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Bollywood film trade was excited when Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar declared they were returning with a new comedy after last year's superhit "Total Dhamaal", and now that film's title has been officially announced. The film has been named "Thank God", and it will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth...
News video: Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God'

Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God' 01:23

 The Bollywood film trade was excited when Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar declared they were returning with a new comedy after last year's superhit "Total Dhamaal", and now that film's title has been officially announced.

