Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > McDonald's is Closing All Locations in United Kingdom & Ireland Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

McDonald's is Closing All Locations in United Kingdom & Ireland Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
McDonald’s has announced that they are closing all locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The fast-food company released a statement on Sunday (March 22) that they are closing 1,270 of its restaurants in the UK by the end of Monday, March 23 amid coronavirus pandemic. “We have taken the difficult decision to close all [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Maryland SPCA Temporarily Suspends All Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Maryland SPCA Temporarily Suspends All Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic 00:13

 Maryland SPCA Temporarily Suspends All Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle McDonald’s is Closing All Locations in United Kingdom & Ireland Due to Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/in7ni49V6u https://t.co/ZtqZP0qvmt 13 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian McDonald’s is Closing All Locations in United Kingdom & Ireland Due to Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/Rg34meNgwO https://t.co/c5S42N1Gqz 14 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ McDonald’s is Closing All Locations in United Kingdom & Ireland Due to Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/YTlhPl8gxC https://t.co/GefWjQG8MH 14 minutes ago

HSHS_Principal

Kenneth White M.Ed. RT @1029themater: COVID-19: 86 deaths now attributed to Coronavirus in the United States, 4,661 reported cases. McDonald's ends dine-in o… 6 days ago

1029themater

102.9 The Mater (WHAN) COVID-19: 86 deaths now attributed to Coronavirus in the United States, 4,661 reported cases. McDonald's ends din… https://t.co/WsixRsbppx 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.