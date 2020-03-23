Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Neil Diamond posts COVID-19 PSA version of 'Sweet Caroline'

Neil Diamond posts COVID-19 PSA version of 'Sweet Caroline'

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Neil Diamond uses one of his most beloved songs, 'Sweet Caroline', to make a PSA about social distancing and hand washing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Neil Diamond posts COVID-19 PSA version of 'Sweet Caroline' https://t.co/mknzhsmYmV 31 minutes ago

YourCommunity20

YourCommunity20 Neil Diamond posts COVID-19 PSA version of 'Sweet Caroline' https://t.co/EFT6kuTSLW 35 minutes ago

calabounty

Corey LaBounty RT @Mark_Heim: On the same night Road House was trending, @NeilDiamond posts a fire-side performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’ with tips to fight… 10 hours ago

Mark_Heim

Mark Heim On the same night Road House was trending, @NeilDiamond posts a fire-side performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’ with tips… https://t.co/6MOU9OgaFf 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.