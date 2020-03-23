One program the coronavirus hasn’t forced a screeching halt to is NBC’s “The Voice.”

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gina Lawriw John Legend: 'The Voice' episodes taped until end of April https://t.co/sdd7qnwfXo via @pagesix 30 minutes ago NewsTodayReader ‘The Voice’ Episodes Taped Until End of April, John Legend Says https://t.co/haI2iJdElX https://t.co/QrG41Y7ihm 2 hours ago celebs365 ‘The Voice’ Episodes Taped Until End of April, John Legend Says https://t.co/ilqpMDGtXr https://t.co/yBbJ6rmnMN 2 hours ago Jan Jansen Music ‘The Voice’ Episodes Taped Until End of April, John Legend Says https://t.co/qmpNIw0GS1 #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/21UICNDGfc 2 hours ago carlotta harrington ‘The Voice’ Episodes Taped Until End of April, John Legend Says https://t.co/9lpF5R4skU https://t.co/ejSkV081BO 2 hours ago HLWD Social Lounge John Legend: 'The Voice' episodes taped until end of April https://t.co/tLRy4uckbU via @abc 5 hours ago Rocketnews John Legend: ‘The Voice’ episodes taped until end of April - The Miami Times One program the coronavirus hasn’t f… https://t.co/mdKpsKBqNf 8 hours ago charise ellsworth RT @PageSix: John Legend says that The Voice’ episodes have been taped until the end of April https://t.co/dnHeQf080S https://t.co/CHfFsxvO… 15 hours ago