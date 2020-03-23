Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Hasan Minhaj is a dad of two! The 34-year-old Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj host announced on Thursday (March 19) that he and wife Beena Patel welcomed their second child, a son. “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ExtraTV Comedian @HasanMinhaj has welcomed his second child with wife Beena Patel! 👶 https://t.co/nxa1tOwXcy 4 hours ago Gospel Music Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! 10 hours ago Gossip Department Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/SYZqtu4oFW https://t.co/b2wz4X4WzK 12 hours ago OBO Entertainment Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome to the other child! https://t.co/kTVNufNlZX https://t.co/c10NCFRRwb 12 hours ago Norbert Müller Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child!: Hasan Minhaj is a dad of two! The 34-year-old Patriot Act wi… https://t.co/fuxMWMplqn 14 hours ago Shatta Bandle Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/MOQbDSeI4S https://t.co/jCHDUkxZ2x 14 hours ago Kim Kardashian Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/W9HSIzaSS1 https://t.co/sqsqF2RdHN 14 hours ago Global Connect+ Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/BVZ3mhesEq https://t.co/sxEjdtCGuc 14 hours ago