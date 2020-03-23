Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child!

Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child!

Just Jared Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Hasan Minhaj is a dad of two! The 34-year-old Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj host announced on Thursday (March 19) that he and wife Beena Patel welcomed their second child, a son. “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

extratv

ExtraTV Comedian @HasanMinhaj has welcomed his second child with wife Beena Patel! 👶 https://t.co/nxa1tOwXcy 4 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! 10 hours ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/SYZqtu4oFW https://t.co/b2wz4X4WzK 12 hours ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome to the other child! https://t.co/kTVNufNlZX https://t.co/c10NCFRRwb 12 hours ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child!: Hasan Minhaj is a dad of two! The 34-year-old Patriot Act wi… https://t.co/fuxMWMplqn 14 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/MOQbDSeI4S https://t.co/jCHDUkxZ2x 14 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/W9HSIzaSS1 https://t.co/sqsqF2RdHN 14 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Hasan Minhaj & Wife Beena Patel Welcome Second Child! https://t.co/BVZ3mhesEq https://t.co/sxEjdtCGuc 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.